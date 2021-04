Riddle was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday as the result of being identified as a close contact of an infected person, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Since Riddle hasn't tested positive for the virus, MLB's health and protocols will allow him to rejoin the Twins after a mandatory seven-day quarantine, assuming he continues to test negative during that time. The utility man is one of five Twins players that currently resides on the COVID-19 IL.