Graterol was promoted to the Twins on Saturday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Graterol has logged just one major-league at-bat this season, but he'll be added to the 40-man roster to add depth behind the plate. The move was made after Mitch Garver (concussion) was essentially ruled out for the remainder of the 2018 campaign.

