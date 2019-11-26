Play

Graterol signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Tuesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

The 30-year-old entered free agency after being designated for assignment by the Reds, and he will return to Minnesota, where he spent part of the 2018 season. In 58 games with Triple-A Louisville last year, Graterol hit .249/.301/.325 with two home runs and 26 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories