The Twins outrighted Minaya to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday after he cleared waivers, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Minnesota designated Minaya for assignment over the weekend after he posted a 4.26 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 6.1 innings out of the big-league bullpen. The 30-year-old right-hander will continue to work in a relief role as he moves down to St. Paul.