site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-juan-minaya-clears-waivers | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Juan Minaya: Clears waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Minaya cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to the Twins' alternate training site, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Minaya hasn't appeared in a big-league game this season. He'll remain in an organizational depth role for the Twins going forward but doesn't appear to be high on the team's depth chart.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read