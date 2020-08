Minaya had his contract selected by the Twins on Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The 29-year-old joined the Twins on a minor-league deal in the winter, and he'll now get an opportunity at the major-league level. Minaya appeared in 22 games for the White Sox last season and had a 3.90 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB over 27.2 innings.