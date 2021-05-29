Minaya's contract was selected by the Twins on Saturday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Minaya failed to break camp with the Twins this spring and posted a 5.11 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 12.1 innings across seven relief appearances for Triple-A St. Paul to begin the year. He'll now return to the majors for the first time since 2019 and should mainly serve as a low-leverage bullpen option for Minnesota. Right-hander Cody Stashak was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul as part of a corresponding move.