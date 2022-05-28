Minaya's contract was selected from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Minaya missed out on an Opening Day roster spot this year after serving as a non-roster invitee during spring training, but he'll join the Twins after he posted a 6.06 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 16.1 innings over 11 relief appearances in St. Paul to begin the season. The right-hander made 29 relief appearances for the Twins last year and posted a 2.48 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 40 innings. He earned seven holds in 2021, but it's not yet clear whether he'll work his way into a setup role this year given his lackluster results in the minors.