Minaya signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Thursday as a non-roster invitee, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Minaya was designated for assignment by Minnesota at the beginning of September, but he'll remain in the organization in 2021. The right-hander didn't appear in the majors last season, but he'll get to work with the major-league coaching staff during spring training.