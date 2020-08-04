Minaya was added to Minnesota's 60-man player pool and will join the team's alternate training camp in St. Paul, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Minaya threw 27.2 innings for the White Sox last season, finishing with a solid 3.90 ERA. Neither his 21.4 percent strikeout rate not his 9.5 percent walk rate were particularly remarkable however. He'll add middle relief depth for the Twins and isn't likely to be called up unless there are several openings in the bullpen.