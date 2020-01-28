Twins' Juan Minaya: Signs minors deal with Minnesota
Minaya signed a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Tuesday.
Minaya threw 27.2 innings for the White Sox last season, finishing with a solid 3.90 ERA. Neither his 21.4 percent strikeout rate not his 9.5 percent walk rate were particularly remarkable, meaning he's probably best suited for a middle-relief role if he wins a roster spot.
