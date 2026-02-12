Merryweather signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Wednesday and was invited to spring training, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Merryweather made 21 appearances for the Cubs last season and posted a 5.79 ERA across 18.2 innings before being released by the team in late May. He wasn't able to return to the majors during brief stints with the Mets and Brewers, but a lack of depth in Minnesota's bullpen could allow the 34-year-old to make the Opening Day roster with a strong spring.