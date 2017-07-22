Twins' Justin Haley: Expects to act as long reliever
Manager Paul Molitor said that Haley (shoulder) will likely pitch in long relief when he's activated from the disabled list, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Haley's rehab assignment must end by Tuesday at the latest, and given that there's no opening in the rotation at this time, the Twins appear to be content on leaving him in the bullpen for now. That said, given how much the Twins considered moving him into the rotation up to this point, he seems like a logical candidate for spot starts down the road in case another starter gets hurt.
