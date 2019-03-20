Twins' Justin Nicolino: Sent to minor-league camp
Nicolino was assigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Nicolino has allowed just one run in 5.2 innings this spring, though he was always a long shot at best to break camp with the team. The lefty has a 4.65 ERA in 201.1 major-league innings and spent the entirety of 2018 at the Triple-A level.
