Nicolino signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training.

After being waived by the Marlins last March, Nicolino was scooped up by the Reds and spent the entire 2018 campaign with Triple-A Louisville. The left-hander made 24 starts (and one relief appearance) for the Bats, posting a 4.69 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 5.8 K/9 across 134.1 innings. The 27-year-old Nicolino owns a lackluster 4.65 ERA and 3.8 K/9 across parts of three major-league seasons (201.1 innings), so he seems unlikely to make an impact in the majors in 2019.