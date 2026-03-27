Twins' Justin Topa: Gives up run in season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Topa allowed one run on two hits with no walks or strikeouts over one inning in Thursday's 2-1 loss against the Orioles.
Topa was used in the seventh inning in a tied game in his first appearance. While he could be used in late-inning save situations at some point, his first usage of the season wouldn't seem to indicate he's at the top of the mix for save opportunities.
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