Topa is likely to be used as the primary setup man ahead of new closer Cole Sands after the Twins traded most of their bullpen Thursday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He allowed a hit in a scoreless seventh inning in Friday's 3-2 loss against the Guardians.

Topa was used in the seventh inning with the Twins tied 2-2, which was a high-leverage role but he was not being used with a lead. Still, Baldelli's comments show he'll have an increased role in the bullpen and could be a candidate for save chances if Sands struggles.