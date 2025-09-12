The Twins placed Topa on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a left oblique strain.

Topa was removed from Sunday's game with left knee discomfort, but he'll head to the injured list Friday with a different ailment. The 34-year-old has been serving as a high-leverage arm since Jhoan Duran was dealt to the Phillies. He's blown two of his six save chances during that stretch and has allowed seven runs (six earned) across his last nine appearances. Cody Laweryson was brought up from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move. Cole Sands, Kody Funderburk and Michael Tonkin are candidates for save chances.