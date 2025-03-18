Topa (shoulder) gave up a run with two strikeouts in an inning in Monday's spring training loss to Pittsburgh.

Topa left an outing March 6 due to right shoulder tightness. He had been throwing in minor league games, but his return to a major league game likely signals he'll be ready for Opening Day. Topa will look to re-establish himself as a key setup man after throwing just 2.1 innings last season due to a left knee injury.