The Twins transferred Topa (knee) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday with left patellar tendinitis.

The right-hander was diagnosed with a small tear in the patellar tendon of his left knee in mid-May and isn't expected to resume throwing for another month, so a move to the 60-day IL isn't much of a surprise. Topa was a key bullpen piece for Seattle last season with a 2.61 ERA and 24 holds in 75 appearances, but he's been sidelined by knee issues since late in spring training and won't be debuting for Minnesota until midseason, at least.