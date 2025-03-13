Topa (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Topa left Wednesday's game due to right shoulder tightness. He said the move was largely precautionary and he did not have an MRI. Topa expects to throw again Friday. While he's making progress, it's not clear if he'll be ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Won't need MRI on shoulder•
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Avoids arbitration with Minnesota•
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Returns from injured list•
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Feels ready to return•