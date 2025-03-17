Topa (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch Monday, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.. He threw 22 pitches Friday in a minor league game.
Topa left an outing Mar. 6 due to right shoulder tightness. It sounds like he's making progress and could avoid beginning the season on the injured list.
More News
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Throws bullpen session•
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Won't need MRI on shoulder•
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Avoids arbitration with Minnesota•
-
Twins' Justin Topa: Returns from injured list•