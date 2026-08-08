Twins' Kaelen Culpepper: Belts homer in MLB debut

Culpepper went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's win over the Brewers.

Culpepper took left-hander Shane Drohan deep in the fourth inning of Friday's contest to check off numerous firsts in what was only the second at-bat in the young infielder's MLB career. Culpepper figures to start nearly every day for the Twins now that he's been called up from Triple-A, and he offers plenty of fantasy upside after slashing .271/367/.478 with 14 homers, 46 RBI, 63 runs and 17 steals across 74 games at Triple-A.