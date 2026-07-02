Twins' Kaelen Culpepper: Day-to-day with hand injury

Culpepper was held out of the lineup Wednesday for Triple-A St. Paul's 3-2 loss to Buffalo due to an apparent left hand injury, Theodore Tollefson of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

During Tuesday's contest, Culpepper was hit on the hand by a pitch in the first inning. He was able to take his base, but was then lifted from the game ahead of the second inning. According to Tollefson, Culpepper is still awaiting the results of X-rays on his hand and is being viewed as day-to-day. Culpepper had recently recovered from a left hip strain, which kept him out of action at St. Paul for just over two weeks.