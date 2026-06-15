Twins' Kaelen Culpepper: Tending to glute injury

Culpepper exited early Saturday in Triple-A St. Paul's win over Toledo due to glute tightness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old shortstop appears ready to make his big-league debut after having thus far produced a .273/.377/.498 slash line with 14 home runs and 15 steals over 61 games with St. Paul, but his first order of business will be recovering from the glute injury. Per Emily Waldon of Baseball America, the Twins don't view the issue as a major concern, as Culpepper is expected to avoid a stint on the 7-day injured list and return to the St. Paul lineup in 3-to-5 days.