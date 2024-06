Rosario was placed on the 60-day injured list at Double-A Wichita due to an elbow injury, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Rosario has put up a .759 OPS with six homers and three stolen bases during 52 games with Wichita this season but is facing an extended absence due to an elbow injury. The 21-year-old isn't a highly ranked prospect; however, he's been quite productive since entering the Twins system in 2021 and has been quickly rising through the organization.