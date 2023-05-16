Rosario is slashing .270/.382/.414 with one home run and a 133 wRC+ in 131 plate appearances for High-A Cedar Rapids.

Known more for his power than any other tool, Rosario has only managed one home run thus far as a 20-year-old in the Midwest League. However, his 133 wRC+ ranks third in the league among hitters 21 and younger, behind only Yeiner Fernandez and Cayden Wallace. Rosario has cut his strikeout rate from 32.5 percent at Single-A to 28.2 percent and upped his walk rate from 8.1 percent to 14.5 percent. He should start tapping into more of his plus raw power as the weather warms up in the Midwest.