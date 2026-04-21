Twins' Kendry Rojas: Added to big-league roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins recalled Rojas from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old lefty opened the campaign on St. Paul's injured list due to a hamstring issue, but he was activated April 11 and has fired six scoreless frames in his first two Triple-A appearances. The Twins have an opening in their starting rotation Wednesday against the Mets, and Rojas is a candidate to fill that spot after being called up for his first taste of the big leagues.
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