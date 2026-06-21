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Twins' Kendry Rojas: Roughed up in rehab appearance

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rojas (triceps) yielded five earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one batter across 1.1 innings of relief in a rehab appearance Thursday with Triple-A St. Paul.

Rojas made his first appearance in just over three weeks, after the Twins placed him on the 15-day injured list May 29 due to left triceps inflammation. Though the 23-year-old made one start and covered three-plus innings in three of his five appearances with the Twins prior to landing on the shelf, his usage Thursday suggests that Minnesota intends to bring him back in a bullpen role.

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