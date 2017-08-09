Play

Twins' Kennys Vargas: Brought up by Twins

Vargas was recalled by the Twins on Wednesday,Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

He takes the roster spot of Adalberto Mejia, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left arm strain Tuesday. Vargas has had hot stretches in the big leagues this season, but wasn't able to carve out an everyday role en route to hitting .244/.291/.432 before being sent down to Triple-A Rochester. The slugger hasn't fared much better in the minors, batting .221 with eight home runs over 42 games, but could provide a power threat at the designated hitter spot, as the Twins rank 23rd in home runs this year.

