Twins' Kennys Vargas: Claimed off waivers by Twins
Vargas was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Vargas's merry-go-round continues with the first baseman heading back to the Twins. The first baseman was designated for assignment by the team last weekend and then scooped up by the Reds on Thursday. It seems unlikely that he will be able to find much playing time with Joe Mauer and Logan Morrison ahead of him on the depth chart, but expect Vargas to secure a reserve role off the bench as a pinch hitter for the club's Opening Day roster.
More News
-
Reds' Kennys Vargas: Heads to Cincinnati•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Sent off 40-man roster•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Tougher road to win roster spot•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Looking to earn final bench spot•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Launches two-run bomb in loss•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Takes seat again Sunday•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...