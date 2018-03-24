Twins' Kennys Vargas: Claimed off waivers by Twins

Vargas was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Vargas's merry-go-round continues with the first baseman heading back to the Twins. The first baseman was designated for assignment by the team last weekend and then scooped up by the Reds on Thursday. It seems unlikely that he will be able to find much playing time with Joe Mauer and Logan Morrison ahead of him on the depth chart, but expect Vargas to secure a reserve role off the bench as a pinch hitter for the club's Opening Day roster.