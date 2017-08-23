Twins' Kennys Vargas: Goes yard Tuesday

Vargas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

As has been his habit this season, Vargas flashed his power quickly after his latest promotion from Triple-A Rochester. While his nine homers and 31 RBI in 54 big-league games are solid, his .245 batting average and .736 OPS indicate why he hasn't been able to hang onto a regular spot in the Twins lineup. With Miguel Sano (shin) out for another week or so, however, expect Vargas to see plenty of at-bats through the rest of August as the team looks to replace their young slugger's thump.