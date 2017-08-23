Play

Twins' Kennys Vargas: Goes yard Tuesday

Vargas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

As has been his habit this season, Vargas flashed his power quickly after his latest promotion from Triple-A Rochester. While his nine homers and 31 RBI in 54 big-league games are solid, his .245 batting average and .736 OPS indicate why he hasn't been able to hang onto a regular spot in the Twins lineup. With Miguel Sano (shin) out for another week or so, however, expect Vargas to see plenty of at-bats through the rest of August as the team looks to replace their young slugger's thump.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast