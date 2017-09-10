Twins' Kennys Vargas: Launches two-run bomb in loss
Vargas went 2-for-2 with a double, a two-run home run and two walks during Sunday's loss to Kansas City.
Vargas has been playing sparingly, and while Sunday's blast could earn him a few more at-bats moving forward, he's not in the lineup enough to move the needle in most fantasy settings. His .249/.311/.438 slash line shouldn't instill much confidence, either.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...