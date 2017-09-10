Play

Twins' Kennys Vargas: Launches two-run bomb in loss

Vargas went 2-for-2 with a double, a two-run home run and two walks during Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Vargas has been playing sparingly, and while Sunday's blast could earn him a few more at-bats moving forward, he's not in the lineup enough to move the needle in most fantasy settings. His .249/.311/.438 slash line shouldn't instill much confidence, either.

