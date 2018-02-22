Twins' Kennys Vargas: Looking to earn final bench spot

Vargas will compete for the Twins' final bench spot during spring training, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Vargas is likely frontrunner given he's out of minor-league options, but he'll still need to impress the Twins' brass during camp to assure himself a spot on the Opening Day roster as a backup option at first baseman and designated hitter. In 78 games with the big club last season, the 27-year-old hit just .253/.314/.444 with 11 homers. He's flashed some serious power potential in the past -- launching the third longest homer in the majors last season -- but that comes with a lowly 68 percent contact rate. Even if he breaks camp with the Twins, it would likely take an injury or two for him to see extended playing time.

