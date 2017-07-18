Twins' Kennys Vargas: Optioned to Triple-A

Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins will send Vargas to the minor leagues in order to open up a 25-man roster spot for Tuesday's scheduled starter, Bartolo Colon. Vargas currently holds a .244 average with eight home runs and 30 RBI in 176 at-bats this season. He'll likely rejoin the big-league club in the not-so-distant future.