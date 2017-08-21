Twins' Kennys Vargas: Recalled from Triple-A
Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Vargas will assume the active roster spot of Miguel Sano (shin), who landed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. The 27-year-old Vargas has reached base at just a .289 clip over 190 plate appearances with the big club this season, but he's often provided an impact when he's been able to make contact with eight home runs and nine doubles on his ledger. Vargas is expected to pick up semi-regular at-bats at designated hitter or first base while Sano remains sidelined.
More News
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....