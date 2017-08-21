Twins' Kennys Vargas: Recalled from Triple-A

Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Vargas will assume the active roster spot of Miguel Sano (shin), who landed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. The 27-year-old Vargas has reached base at just a .289 clip over 190 plate appearances with the big club this season, but he's often provided an impact when he's been able to make contact with eight home runs and nine doubles on his ledger. Vargas is expected to pick up semi-regular at-bats at designated hitter or first base while Sano remains sidelined.