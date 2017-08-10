Twins' Kennys Vargas: Sent back to minors

Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Wednesday's game against the Brewers, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Vargas was only with the big club for one game before being sent back to Rochester to clear room for Thursday's starter, Dietrich Enns. The 27-year-old owns a .244/.291/.432 slash line with eight homers in 176 at-bats for this Twins this season. He'll likely be back in the majors again sometime before the season ends.