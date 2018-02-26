Twins' Kennys Vargas: Tougher road to win roster spot

Vargas will have a tougher time making the Minnesota 25-man roster after the Twins signed Logan Morrison, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Vargas is 1-for-2 this spring and says he has improved vision after being fitted for a contact lense in his left eye. "I was seeing the ball really good," he said after getting a hit Saturday. "I've never seen it that clear."

Vargas looked likely to make the 25-man roster as a reserve and part-time DH before the Twins signed Morrison. After the singing, Vargas looks like a candidate to be traded or be sent to the minors. His limited ability to play in the field hurts his chances to win a spot on the bench.