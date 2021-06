Maeda (arm) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Monday against the Mariners, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old landed on the shelf with a right adductor strain May 23 and dealt with some right arm soreness while rehabbing, but he'll officially rejoin the starting rotation Monday. Maeda has struggled through nine starts with a 5.27 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 80:10 K:BB over 42.2 innings this season, and he'll look to rebound now that he's healthy.