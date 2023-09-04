Maeda did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings against the Rangers. He struck out three.

Maeda was working around trouble throughout his outing, but a three-run homer in the first by Mitch Garver was the only damage to his final line. Sunday marked the fourth consecutive start by Maeda where he failed to go past five innings and he's allowed 15 runs in 18 innings over that time frame. He'll look to rebound in his next start, likely to take place next weekend at home against the Mets.