Maeda did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over four innings against the Tigers. He struck out six.

Maeda struck out four batters over the first two innings and appeared to be on track for his third quality start in a row. However, the right-hander ran into trouble in the top of the third after allowing a leadoff single to Akil Baddoo, which would be followed by home runs from Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson in two of the next three at-bats. Maeda had gone at least five innings in each of his previous five starts coming in while the seven hits Wednesday were the most he's allowed since April 26. Despite the poor outing, he still holds a 2.81 ERA to go along with a very healthy 17:2 K:BB through three starts this month.