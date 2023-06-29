Maeda (1-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against Atlanta. He struck out four.

Maeda issued a walk to Ronald Acuna to open the bottom of the first inning, who would then come around to score on a Matt Olson double after stealing second and advancing to third on a wild pitch. The right-hander would allow the leadoff man to reach again in the third, which would cost him as Atlanta took a 2-0 lead on a sacrifice fly. Maeda gave up only two runs on the afternoon after shutting out the Tigers over five innings in his previous outing, but he was still tagged with the loss for the fifth time in his last six starts. He'll look for his second win when the Twins take on the Royals at home next week.