Maeda (3-6) earned the win over Arizona on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Maeda fell behind 1-0 in the second inning, but the Twins responded with an offensive outburst to go ahead 10-1 by the end of the sixth. The veteran hurler kept the Diamondbacks from countering, as he retired the final 14 batters he faced. Maeda struggled in his first start following the All-Star break, giving up three runs in three innings against Oakland. Since then, he's allowed two or fewer runs in each of his subsequent four outings, posting a 2.28 ERA and 31:4 over 23.2 frames during that span.