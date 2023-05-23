Maeda (biceps) threw another successful bullpen session Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Maeda told Hayes that he hit 88 mph with his fastball and was encouraged by that radar reading as he prepares to embark on a rehab assignment. He'll throw one more bullpen session before meeting up with one of the Twins' minor-league affiliates next week. If all goes well from this point forward, Maeda could return to the Twins' rotation around early-to-mid June. He's been out since April 29 with a right triceps strain.