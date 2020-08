Maeda (3-0) earned the win Wednesday versus the Brewers, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk and striking out five in 6.2 innings.

Maeda got 12 runs of support from the Twins, making it easy for him to collect his third win in four starts. The right-hander has a 2.66 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 21 strikeouts across 23.2 innings this season. Maeda is expected to make his next start Monday versus the Royals.