Maeda (3-2) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings, earning the win over Texas on Sunday.

Maeda cruised through five innings before Adolis Garcia and Joey Gallo went back-to-back with one out in the sixth. Tyler Duffey relieved Maeda at that time, and Minnesota held on for the win. The right-hander threw 84 pitches (54 strikes) in his second start since returning from an adductor strain and arm soreness. He's posted a 4.85 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 50:15 K:BB across 52 innings this season. He lines up for his next start versus Cleveland next weekend.