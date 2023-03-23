Maeda (elbow) threw a live bullpen session Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He gave up five earned runs and two home runs in his last spring outing Mar. 19. He has a 6.23 ERA this spring with a 8:7 K:BB ratio in 8.2 innings.

Maeda hadn't thrown a competitive pitch before this spring since August of 2021 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. By all accounts he's healthy and ready for the start of the regular season. He's struggled with his control this spring, which could be just a sign of a veteran getting in his work and not as worried about results. However, it could be a sign his command isn't sharp in his initial return from Tommy John surgery. Watch his final spring outing and performance early in the season, but he looks set to begin the year in the Minnesota rotation and there hasn't been talk of a six-man rotation to ease him into action.