Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday that Maeda (ankle) could avoid the injured list, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Maeda's x-rays came back negative Thursday, and the veteran righty said he's feeling "better than expected" a day after taking a line drive to his left ankle. The Twins will keep an eye on Maeda's ankle for the next few days, but it sounds like Maeda might be able to make his next scheduled start.