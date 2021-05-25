Maeda (groin) may end up spending more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list as the Twins look to ensure he's 100 percent healthy before activating him, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Minnesota moved Maeda to the IL on Sunday after he was diagnosed with a right adductor strain, an injury related to the groin tightness he had been managing heading into both of his most recent two starts. Though Maeda has shown the ability to pitch through discomfort in the past, the Twins don't want to bring him back too soon and risk the adductor strain becoming something that nags the right-hander throughout the season. Randy Dobnak is expected to stick in the rotation as Minnesota's fifth starter until Maeda is deemed fit to return.