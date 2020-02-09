Twins' Kenta Maeda: Deal to Twins agreed upon
The Dodgers have agreed on a deal to send Maeda and cash to the Twins in return for Brusdar Graterol and the 67th pick in the 2020 draft, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The trade will also include an additional low-level minor leaguer from the Dodgers organization joining the Twins, according to Ken Rosenthal . Following the drama between the Red Sox and Twins involving Brusday Graterol's medical history, it was uncertain whether the 31-year-old would find a new home with spring training approaching. Maeda finished the 2019 season with a 4.04 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 169:51 K:BB across 26 starts.
